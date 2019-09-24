After stopping his entry, Karnataka village stages grand welcome for Dalit MP

A week after Gollarahatti village, a settlement of the Golla community in Tumakuru’s Pemmanahalli, denied entry to Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy since he was a Dalit, residents welcomed and felicitated the MP on Monday.

The MP was accompanied by the Union of Backward and Dalit Communities’ pontiffs and Karnataka State Yadava Sangha in an event titled ‘Mathadheeshara Samarasyada Nadige’ (Seers’ Walk for Harmony).

Addressing a gathering, the BJP MP clarified that none of the villagers “harassed” him during his visit on September 16. “Some local residents just came up to me to explain some traditional practices followed at the village then. However, my second visit is to ensure that the long-pending developmental works are taken up and to ensure welfare for everyone here,” Narayanaswamy said.

The MP was welcomed with garlands and villagers also showered flowers on him and the pontiffs. The village itself was decked up with banana stems. During the grand event, which went on for more than three hours, the MP added, “Only a few here were stuck in age-old beliefs but the educated lot in Gollarahatti has worked to ensure such practices are abolished.”

During his visit, the MP distributed LPG cylinders to 19 families and announced development works, including the construction of drainage facilities, stormwater drains and proper roads.

“An RO plant will also be set up to ensure purified drinking water is made available round the clock in the village. My Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds have been sanctioned to ensure development works begin soon. Also, interest-free loans will be made available to enable villagers to invest in agriculture and cattle rearing,” he announced.

“It is good to see that the MP has shown interest in solving our problems. We hope that we would get to witness some development in real after years of neglect from his predecessors,” a villager said.

Recalling the incident that took place last week, the villagers had said that lack of basic amenities and drought conditions had added to their frustrations over a period of time.

Pemmanahalli Gollarahatti in Pavagada taluk in Tumakuru district comprises around 150 huts and farmlands where residents farm ragi, paddy, and groundnuts apart from cattle-rearing. Severe drought has hit the harvests since 2016, villagers said.