Non-bailable warrant against controversial godman Nithyananda

A Sessions Court in Ramanagara, adjoining Bengaluru, on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against controversial godman Nithyananda.
The III Additional District and Sessions Court issued the NBW in a case of rape in 2010.
An open-ended warrant was also issued by the court against Nithyananda earlier, but the police were unable to secure him or find his whereabouts.
The trial in the case has already commenced and three witnesses have been examined, but in the absence of the accused Nithyananda, the trial stalled over the last three years.
Subscriber Only Stories
Nithyananda has failed to respond to all the summons issued against him since 2019. The NBW issued today is returnable by September 23.
The rape case against Nithyananda was filed in 2010 based on a complaint by his former driver Lenin. Nithyananda was arrested and later released on bail.
In 2020, the bail was cancelled again following a petition by Lenin, claiming that Nithyananda has escaped from the country.
Nithyananda is believed to have left the country and established his ashram in a location he calls Kailasa. There is a lot of speculation as to where this place is.
The rape case is pending in the Ramanagara Sessions Court and the godman has failed to make an appearance since 2019. After multiple summons went unanswered, the NBW was issued.
Shivpal’s swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | National integration has been weakening in India
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Union Home Secretary Bhalla gets one more year in service, his third extension
‘I don’t like to keep my mouth shut’: Lili Reinhart explains why she criticised Kim Kardashian’s weight loss for Met Gala
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’ or ‘Dolo-650’ for UPSC CSE
Mani Ratnam: ‘SS Rajamouli has opened a door for all of us’
Paddy Considine on what to expect from Episode 1 of House Of The Dragon: ‘There’s sex, gore, and killings…’
Your Daily Wrap: CBI raids residence of Delhi Dy CM; BJP MLA detained in Hyderabad; and more
Uphill task at Tokyo Worlds
Mumbai Dug-up: Delay in Thackeray flyover extension work has commuters stuck in traffic jams for over an hour
China gives tacit nod to Pak’s move to scrap CPEC Authority amid reports of rift over tardy progress, security
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone perform Griha Pravesh pooja at their new Alibaug home, see photos
How do I know I have kidney stones?
The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings