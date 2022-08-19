scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Non-bailable warrant against controversial godman Nithyananda

An open-ended warrant was also issued by the court against Nithyananda earlier, but the police were unable to secure him or find his whereabouts.

Nithyananda has failed to respond to all the summons issued against him since 2019. (File Photo)

A Sessions Court in Ramanagara, adjoining Bengaluru, on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against controversial godman Nithyananda.

The III Additional District and Sessions Court issued the NBW in a case of rape in 2010.

The trial in the case has already commenced and three witnesses have been examined, but in the absence of the accused Nithyananda, the trial stalled over the last three years.

Nithyananda has failed to respond to all the summons issued against him since 2019. The NBW issued today is returnable by September 23.

The rape case against Nithyananda was filed in 2010 based on a complaint by his former driver Lenin. Nithyananda was arrested and later released on bail.

In 2020, the bail was cancelled again following a petition by Lenin, claiming that Nithyananda has escaped from the country.

Nithyananda is believed to have left the country and established his ashram in a location he calls Kailasa. There is a lot of speculation as to where this place is.

The rape case is pending in the Ramanagara Sessions Court and the godman has failed to make an appearance since 2019. After multiple summons went unanswered, the NBW was issued.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 09:04:18 pm
Shivpal’s swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

