Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Nobody can dare occupy an inch at Indo-China border when ITBP is on patrol: Amit Shah

The Union home minister announces 100-day leave for forces serving at the border and promises to implement it before the next Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah during his speech while laying the foundation stone for the Central Intelligence Training Institute and ITBP residential and non residential complexes of SHQ Bengaluru, at Avathi village, Devanahalli. (Express photo by Jithendra M.)
Nobody can dare occupy an inch at Indo-China border when ITBP is on patrol: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Saturday that nobody could dare occupy even an inch of land when Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel patrolled the Indo-China border.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Central Detective Training Institute and inaugurating the ITBP’s residential and administrative complexes at Devanahalli near Bengaluru.

“Among the central armed police forces, the ITBP works in the most treacherous terrain in the country. We cannot even imagine… Protecting the borders of our nation at -42 degrees Celsius is possible only due to the great determination and patriotism of the soldiers,” he said.

When such soldiers are guarding the Indo-China border, he said, “we are not even slightly worried”. “No one can dare to occupy even an inch of land when ITBP personnel are on patrol.”

Because of their valour, be it in Arunachal (Pradesh), Kashmir or Ladakh, ITBP personnel are called ‘himveer’ by the people, Shah said.
“I believe such a title is a greater prize than the Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan,” he said, adding that this was so because the recognition was granted by the people, not the government.

Shah announced 100-day leave for forces serving at the border by introducing changes to the duty roster. During holidays, the personnel can either stay with their families or will be housed at the headquarters. “Before we go to the next (Lok Sabha) elections, we will make sure of it,” he said.

The home minister said that constant research was essential for effective policing. “Society has a tendency to change. In 25-50 years, (society’s) thinking, form, goals and destination change. When police fail to identify such changes, they become irrelevant. Continuous research is necessary to keep track of these changes,” he said.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 21:13 IST
