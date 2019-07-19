Major water supply disruption in Bengaluru from July 21-22

Bengaluru city will face disruption in the water supply on July 21 and 22 as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is undertaking the refurbishment of its key pumping stations.

According to a statement released by BWSSB, pumping stations at TK Halli, Harohalli and Tatagani will not be functional. Additionally, pumping stations at Torekadanahalli, Harohalli, and Tataguni, where Cauvery water is treated before it is pumped to the city, will not be functional between 8 am and 2 am on the dates mentioned.

The statement issued by the BWSSB said, “The work of replacement of 220KV metering CT & PT for refurbishment of surge protection system is proposed to be taken on 21.07.19 and 22.07.19. In view of this CWSS Stage 1,2,3,4, phase 1 & 2 pumping system at T.K.halli, Harohalli and Tataguni will not be functioning on 21.07.19 to 22.07.19 (08:00am- 2:00pm), which may disrupt water supply on these two days in entire Bangalore City. Public are requested to cooperate with the Board.”

Confirming this development, a BWSSB engineer told Indianexpress.com that the work will affect the functioning of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) across phases thereby affecting water supply to the entire city.

It can be recalled that The Cauvery Stage IV, Phase II water supply project was implemented to meet Bengaluru’s demands for freshwater supply. The same was commissioned for the public in 2013 after six years since the beginning of its implementation.

BWSSB officials also clarified that the refurbishment work is done to repair a major leakage issue next to Netkal Balancing Reservoir. “A major share of water that reaches the city comes from this pipeline close to this reservoir via TK Halli. The leakage needs to be attended on priority,” the engineer added.

However, the shutdown of water supply is not a new issue for Bengalureans. The BWSSB had overcome a similar situation in December 2018 when water supply was cut for 12 hours.