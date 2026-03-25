‘No valid reasons to accept your justification’: Govt cancels RSS-linked conference at Karnataka State Open University in Mysuru

The Karnataka Government on Tuesday cancelled a three-day academic conference on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy, which was scheduled to be held at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru, citing protocol violation.

The event, titled “Ekatma Manava Darshan – Bharat’s Worldview,” was planned from March 25 to 27 at the university’s Convocation Hall to mark 60 years of Upadhyaya’s lectures. It was organised by KSOU along with Prajna Pravah and the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, both linked to the RSS.

The Higher Education Department had issued a show-cause notice to KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V Halase on March 23, seeking an explanation. Halase had said the university had merely rented out the venue and was not involved in organising the event.

However, the government rejected his explanation while ordering the cancellation. “You were informed that it was a private event and not a university event. But in the invitation letter, it is stated that KSOU was the hosting university and the logo of the university was used. Also, it shows that you are presiding over the event. There are no valid reasons to accept your justification,” it read.

The conference was to be inaugurated by the Karnataka Governor and Chancellor of State Universities Thaawarchand Gehlot. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was scheduled to deliver a special lecture, and Sutturu Math seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji was also expected to attend.

‘Caused deliberate embarrassment’

In the letter to the vice-chancellor, N Kumar, Deputy Secretary (Universities), said the Governor had already constituted a single-member inquiry into alleged administrative and financial irregularities at KSOU. “The fact that permission was granted to a private organisation to hold an event at the very time this committee’s inquiry is ongoing is wholly inappropriate”.

“Furthermore, continuing to grant permission for such private events carries the risk of indirectly influencing the inquiry. You, who hold a position responsible for maintaining financial discipline and administrative accountability, have taken a unilateral decision while losing sight of the university’s core objectives — and in doing so, have effectively caused deliberate embarrassment to the administration and the government.”

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“The purpose and subject matter of this conference are contrary to the objectives and mission of the university. Permission granted to a private organisation’s event in violation of government guidelines, rules, and protocol cannot be accepted. For the above said reasons, the Ekata Manav Darshan international conference is cancelled with immediate effect in the university premises,” the order stated.

‘Government was not aware of the event’

Defending the decision, Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar said public universities must remain apolitical. Referring to the organisers, he said it was “shocking” that the university had associated itself with what he described as an intellectual wing of the RSS. He added that the vice-chancellor’s involvement sent a “wrong message.”

“The government was not aware of the event, and the university did not inform us. If it were related to academics or improving higher education, the government would have supported it,” he said, adding that he had assured the Assembly the event would not be allowed.

Organisers, however, said preparations were already complete. Dr Punith Raj K N, a member of the organising committee, said KSOU was only a venue partner, and rent had been paid. “More than 500 delegates from across the country have already reached Mysuru. If they want to remove the KSOU logo, we are ready to do it. We are discussing with the government and are hopeful that the event will be held as per the schedule,” he added.

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According to organisers, the last-minute cancellation has affected hundreds of delegates who had already arrived. The event was scheduled to be inaugurated at 5 pm Wednesday.

The invitation listed vice-chancellors of Rani Channamma University, Davanagere University, Karnataka Janapada University, Haveri University, Hassan University, Kodagu University, Chamarajanagar University, Tumkur University and others as participants.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back, accusing the Karnataka Government of suppressing academic discourse and targeting organisations associated with Hindu nationalist thought.

The decision is likely to further strain ties between the state government and the Governor’s office, given Gehlot’s scheduled participation in the event.