No student can be denied SSLC exam hall ticket over non-payment of fees: Karnataka education minister

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar Wednesday said the department will ensure that no student would be denied hall ticket to attend the SSLC (Class 10) exams due to non-payment of fees.

“Block Education Officers (BEOs) will take appropriate action to ensure SSLC exam candidates do not face any hardship. A circular has been issued by the Department of Public Instruction with the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) overseeing that no student will be denied a chance to attend the examinations due to issues related to fees payment,” Kumar explained.

Later during the day, Department of Public Instruction (DPI) Commissioner, V Anbukumar, issued a circular clarifying that all hall tickets were uploaded to the KSEEB portal on June 29 after which, heads of institutions could download them using the login code provided to each school.

“No trouble regarding students’ access to hall tickets has been reported to us so far. However, in the wake of reports that some were not given hall tickets from their schools, BEOs and concerned officials have been instructed to provide hall tickets to all students who have registered for the exams. Students or parents can approach the Board in case of such grievances. Proper measures will be taken by the officers to provide them with the hall ticket needed to attend the exams,” he noted in the circular.

Meanwhile, minister Kumar claimed that all preparations for the exams, scheduled to be held on July 19 and 22, were already completed. “District administrative, education officials and chief executive officers of gram panchayats have been reviewing the measures taken for smooth conduct of the exams. They have been instructed to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures issued in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation,” he said.

Kumar added that students were also being familiarised with the usage of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets on which they would answer the exam, for the first time. “Room supervisors have been asked to guide students on filling the OMR sheets at each centre as well, to avoid any confusion,” he said.

‘Results expected within a fortnight’

Meanwhile, KSEEB officials expect that results would be out in record time this year. “With no conventional evaluation method this year and with machines used to assess OMR seats, we expect the process to be faster. We can expect results within a fortnight as opposed to the usual 35-day period taken to complete the process otherwise,” an official said.

As per the revised format, students will answer a paper covering all three core subjects (Mathematics, Science, Social Science) on July 19 and another paper covering all languages (first, second, and third).

The exams are scheduled to be held in over 6,000 centres from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm with students answering multiple-choice questions on OMR sheets. A total of 8,76,581 students have enrolled for the exam this year.