No soft corner for JD(S): Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday clarified that he doesn’t have any soft corner for the regional party Janata Dal (Secular).

“We do not have any soft corner for JDS. They are doing their politics and we are doing ours,” Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons in Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district, he rejected the view that HD Kumaraswamy has a soft corner for BJP.

Reacting to the call he received from HD Deve Gowda, he said, “Deve Gowda is our senior. He called me and asked when I would be returning to Bengaluru. He wanted me to call him on my return to Bengaluru,” Bommai added.

On several occasions, Congress party and its leaders particularly former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have alleged that JDS is the BJP’s B-team.

Bommai’s remarks came after Kumaraswamy’s recent statement in which the latter said that his party would fight both Congress and BJP and that he does not have a soft corner for BJP.