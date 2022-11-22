No ragi balls and jowar rotis in Karnataka midday meals; ‘poor-quality’ foodgrains blamed

Karnataka is unlikely to introduce ragi balls and jolada roti in midday meals as decided against the backdrop of 2023 being celebrated as International Year of Millets, a top official has said.

Anita Nazare, head of the midday meals scheme in the department of public instruction, ruled out the possibility of serving ragi balls and jolada roti this year, because of the “poor” quality of foodgrains available with the Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation.

The ragi balls were to be introduced in government and government-aided schools in south Karnataka and jolada rotis in north Karnataka.

“We usually procure rice and wheat from the central government’s Food Corporation of India. However, since ragi, millets and corn are local to Karnataka, we needed a large scale of production for the midday meal scheme. However, the foodgrains were not fresh and the nutritional value was poor. So we decided not to implement the plan this academic year.” Nazare said. “Before the budget session, we will have a meeting and earmark funds for procuring the foodgrains, so that we can introduce ragi balls and jolada rotis from next academic year.”

The school education department is already providing eggs, bananas or chikkis twice a week to increase the nutritional value of the midday meal. According to department officials, the demand for eggs is high among students in the state.