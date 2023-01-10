No plying of private vehicles nor use of loudspeakers in Beladakuppe temple fair, say police

The Saragur police under the Mysore division have recently sent a letter to wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni, apprising the latter of the steps the forest department and the district administration took to minimise the impact of the Beladakuppe temple fair held inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

The annual fair was conducted from November 20-23, 2022. The police said they did not allow private vehicles to enter the venue or permit the use of loudspeakers at the fair.

Kulkarni had in October 2022 urged the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Karnataka forest department, and the Mysuru district administration to impose necessary restrictions to reduce the impact of the fair on wildlife. Notably, Beladakuppe Sri Mahadeshwara Swamy temple is located in the Hediyala forest range, which forms the core tiger habitat of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

“Only KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) buses were allowed. No provisions were made to set up shops next to the temple. Also, no plastics or loudspeakers were allowed. There were no provisions to cook Prasada… All these measures were taken to protect the forest and the wildlife. If the government permits conducting the temple fair outside the temple premises, the police will provide the necessary protection,” the police said.

The NTCA had on November 11, 2022, sought a factual status report from the Karnataka forest department on the measures it took to conduct the temple fair, the Bandipur Tiger Reserve administration, however, is yet to submit its response.

The factual status report was sought based on Kulkarni’s representation.

“I am grateful to the Bandipur Tiger Reserve Administration, Mysuru district administration, and the Mysuru district police for their relentless efforts to take effective measures during the Beladakuppe fair that concluded in a safe and peaceful manner – which is good for both people and wildlife. It would be more helpful if the state government takes the decision to shift the entire celebrations outside the forest this year. It is important that Bandipur Tiger Reserve administration submits its factual report to the NTCA,” Kulkarni said.