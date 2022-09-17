No plans to reintroduce towing of vehicles in Bengaluru, says Karnataka home minister

Putting an end to the speculation around towing of vehicles in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said that the government does not have any proposals to restart the practice in the city. The government is planning to come up with a people-friendly parking facility in Bengaluru, Jnanendra said.

His statement came after Bengaluru city police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy on Friday hinted that towing of vehicles may return to Bengaluru to address traffic congestion. He had said, “we will discuss the issue with the government and take necessary steps to resume towing of vehicles.”

The towing of vehicles from no-parking zones was suspended in February after the Bengaluru traffic police faced the public wrath for allegedly assaulting a differently-abled woman as well over corruption allegations.

The Bengaluru traffic police department had come under criticism after two videos of its personnel harassing motorists surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, a motorcyclist was seen running after a towing vehicle and begging for his vehicle to be released. In the other video, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was seen manhandling a woman over a towing vehicle.