No nod for Cabinet expansion, says Karnataka CM Bommai after meeting with Amit Shah

Amid speculations of a Cabinet expansion in Karnataka ahead of the state elections scheduled for April 2023, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has indicated that the BJP leadership has not given a green signal for any expansion.

Bommai, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for nearly 40 minutes on Wednesday, said that Shah did not give any approval for an expansion of the Cabinet when the subject was raised with him at the meeting.

At least two former BJP ministers who were forced out from the Cabinet over criminal cases being filed against them during the BJP tenure since 2019 are looking at a reinstatement in the Cabinet as a sign of redemption following police reports acquitting them of the charges.

Former rural development minister K S Eshwarappa, who was ousted earlier this year in connection with the suicide of a civil contractor, and former water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was accused of rape, have sought re-induction into the Cabinet.

“I had brought up the issue (of Cabinet expansion). He (Amit Shah) said that it would be discussed and we would be informed on another occasion. I have explained the need for it and the reasons,” Bommai said after his meetings in Delhi.

Bommai’s meeting with Amit Shah followed the Union home minister’s meeting with the chief ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra over the Belagavi border dispute.

“We spoke about organizational issues, on what is happening in the party, about Sankalpa Yatra, about Amit Shah’s visits to the state, and the visits of PM Modi to Karnataka,” Bommai said.

“No specific details were discussed. There are more programs planned and it is normal for the PM to dedicate more attention (to Karnataka). We are planning programs and nothing has been finalised as yet. There is a plan to hold an event for youths on January 12 and discussions are on with Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and we seek to invite the PM for the event,” he added.