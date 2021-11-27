No sign of new variant in Karnataka: Health minister

In the wake of a new variant of Covid-19 being detected in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Botswana, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Saturday said there is still no sign of the variant in the state.

He added, “We held a meeting Friday to discuss preventive measures. People coming from these affected countries will take RT-PCR tests once they land in Bengaluru. If found positive, they will stay in and around the airport for treatment. Home quarantine will be mandatory after their arrival. We have deployed health department officials at the airport to monitor the situation.”

Urging the citizens to take their second dose of vaccines, he said, “I request the 45 lakh people who are yet to take the second dose to get it on priority.”

While Karnataka has inoculated 90 per cent of its population with the first dose, the country has recorded 80 per cent. The state has also recorded 57 per cent second dose of vaccination with the country lodging 42 per cent.

“A report will be given to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after a meeting of the committee scheduled Monday. We have managed the pandemic efficiently with guidelines from Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the minister added.

Funds released for purchase of medicines

Commenting on the issue of procurement of medicines, the minister said a meeting will be scheduled to buy them. District health officers were given Rs 38 crore to buy medicines. Due to Covid-19, there is a delay in buying general medicines this year. Tenders have not taken place and the issues are before the court. Funds have been released to buy medicines locally and the minister said medicines will be available at all taluks and district hospitals in the next 3-4 days.