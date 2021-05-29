No leadership change, Yediyurappa will complete term as CM: Karnataka BJP president

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the speculation about a leadership change started ever since the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman took charge as the CM. (Photo: Twitter/@BSYBJP)

Amid speculations over the replacement of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday asserted that the CM is a “unanimous leader” and will complete his term.

Kateel also instructed party legislators not to indulge in any activities other than Covid-19 management.

He further ruled out any immediate possibility of holding a legislature party meeting amidst the pandemic and said an explanation will be sought from state tourism minister C P Yogeeshwara on his open expression of disgruntlement.

“There is no change… Yediyurappa is our unanimous leader. The Centre (central leadership) has already made it clear that there is no change… It is not the subject of discussion in the party,” Kateel said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kateel said the speculation about a leadership change started ever since the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman took charge as the Chief Minister, and reiterated that “Yediyurappa has completed two years and will complete the remaining term too.”

“There is no change… Covid management is the topmost responsibility of every legislator, public representative and party worker. The Chief Minister is involved in it as well as all our leaders,” he added.

A few legislators, including tourism minister CP Yogeeshwara and Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad, were reportedly in New Delhi to meet BJP’s top leaders, sparking speculations in Karnataka’s political circles about a possible change in the leadership.

According to reports, the legislators expressed disappointment over the chief minister’s style of leading the government. The infighting, being witnessed deep within the state Cabinet, also seems to have encouraged some senior leaders to lobby for the top post.

Reports, however, say that the party’s national leadership has not paid attention to their demands so far.

Meanwhile, Yogeeshwara on Thursday had clarified that his visit to Delhi was to discuss his own political future with the national leaders and had nothing to do with the leadership change in the state. He, however, had dropped broad hints on his disgruntlement.

Responding to a question about the comments by Yogeeshwara, BJP state chief Kateel said, “I will seek an explanation on what he has said and why.”