Tuesday, July 26, 2022

No final plan to protect Western Ghats till expert panel gives clearance, says Karnataka CM Bommai

The Karnataka CM called the Kasturirangan Panel report to declare parts of the Western Ghats as ecologically sensitive 'unscientific' and said that the centre has assured that "a scientific analysis will be done by a high level committee'' before final notifications are issued.

By: Express News Service | Bangalore |
July 26, 2022 10:02:52 am
Karnataka CM, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Western ghats, union minister for environment and forests, Karnataka latest news, indian ExpressThe Karnataka CM called the Kasturirangan Panel report to declare parts of the Western Ghats as ecologically sensitive 'unscientific' and said that the centre has assured that "a scientific analysis will be done by a high-level committee'' before final notifications are issued. (file)

A delegation of BJP legislators from Karnataka who met the union minister for environment and forests Bhupinder Yadav on Monday to raise concerns over a move by the centre to issue a draft notification to declare 20,668 sq km in the Western Ghats in Karnataka as an Ecologically Sensitive Area have been assured that no final notification will be issued without a high level panel assessing the recommendations, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said in Delhi on Monday.

The Karnataka CM called the Kasturirangan Panel report to declare parts of the Western Ghats as ecologically sensitive ‘unscientific’ and said that the centre has assured that “a scientific analysis will be done by a high level committee” before final notifications are issued.

“All the areas have been declared as eco sensitive without ground survey only on the basis of satellite survey. Our stand is that the people, their livelihood and the environment must all be considered equally for protection. The lives of people must be considered,” Bommai said.

“There are large scale plantations in the region ranging from coffee estates to areca plantations to coconut plantations. There is also a lot of agricultural activity. Everything looks green from the top but it is land under cultivation and only a land survey will reveal the extent of cultivated land,” he said.

“As per the Biodiversity Act the opinion of the local village panchayat has to be obtained to change local land usage and that has not been done. The local people have not been consulted,” Bommai said.

“All states will get a chance to explain the reality once more. All villages will be consulted. We have a chance to save the environment and livelihood,” Bommai claimed.

A high level committee has been constituted which has been given a year’s time look at ground realities and provide a report and “until such time the draft notification cannot be implemented,” he said.

A delegation comprising Bommai, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra, water resources minister Govind Karjol, state BJP president Nalin Kateel, BJP general secretary C T Ravi, MPs B Y Raghavendra, Prathap Simha, MLAs Hartal Halappa and D Jeevaraj met the environment minister Bhupinder Yadav and the minister of state for agriculture and Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje.

