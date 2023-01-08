scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

No entry for two-wheelers, autorickshaws on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: MP Pratap Simha

The BJP MP Pratap Simha said the expressway will be exclusive for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles, and bikes and autorickshaws will be allowed only for a brief period

Bengaluru Mysuru ExpresswayAddressing the media, Simha said the expressway will be exclusive for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles. (Twitter/ Nitin Gadkari)
No entry for two-wheelers, autorickshaws on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: MP Pratap Simha
Two-wheelers and three-wheelers will not be allowed entry on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which is set to be inaugurated in February, said Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Pratap Simha Saturday.

Addressing the media, Simha said the expressway will be exclusive for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles. “Bikes and autorickshaws will be allowed for a brief period but cannot give them access to the expressway beyond that. Once the service road gets ready, they will be allowed to ply on the same. The commuters need to understand this.”

Pratap Simha recently had written a letter to Nitin Gadkari to name the road Cauvery Expressway. Former Union minister and BJP leader S M Krishna also had written a letter to name the expressway after erstwhile Mysore king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Last Thursday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inspected the road works and said the 117-km expressway would be unveiled by either the President or the prime minister depending on the schedule. The road is expected to reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 150 minutes to 90 minutes.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 11:35 IST
