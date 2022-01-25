No discontent over appointment of ministers as district in-charges: Karnataka CM

Nearly six months after his government came to office, Bommai Monday had assigned districts to 28 cabinet ministers of which they will be in-charge.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday said there is no discontent among his cabinet colleagues following their appointment as district in-charge ministers and added that he has discussed it with all the ministers.

“They are all united and there is no discontent. We are all committed to work for the welfare of the people and run the government in the most appropriate way,” Bommai told mediapersons in Bengaluru Tuesday.

Nearly six months after his government came to office, Bommai Monday had assigned districts to 28 cabinet ministers of which they will be in-charge while keeping the Bengaluru Urban district with himself.

Notably, the Chief Minister has not assigned any minister to their home district. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy have not been assigned any district, while three ministers — B C Patil, K Gopalaiah and Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa — have been allocated two districts each.

Madhuswamy said that he would have been happy if he was made in-charge of Tumakuru, his home district. However, he said, “I myself opted out of being minister in-charge of any other district. When it is the party’s decision that home districts should not be allocated to any minister, there is no question of discontent but I’m not in a position to work in any other district which I don’t know just ahead of elections, hence decided to stay away from it.”

On not allocating home districts, Bommai said, “it is the national policy of our party to assign districts that are not the home districts of the ministers. There is no discontent about this decision. The speculations regarding the issue are far from the truth.”

However, minister MTB Nagaraj, who was made the in-charge of Chikkaballapura district, said, “As I represent a constituency that comes under the Bengaluru Rural district and understand the pulse there, it would have been better if I was made an in-charge there but since the CM and the party leadership has decided it, I will abide by it.”

Responding to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar’s claims of many BJP MLAs preparing to quit the party to join Congress, Bommai said, “A sense of insecurity is haunting the Congress. Two top leaders of the party are issuing statements with big claims. There is no question of any one from BJP jumping the ship. We have many who quit the Congress and joined us.”

Refusing to engage in political interpretations, Bommai said, “You will see the effects of all these developments very soon. Just wait and watch, BJP will gain further strength in the coming days.”