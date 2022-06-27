No different yardstick applied in actor Siddhanth Kapoor drug bust case, say Bengaluru police

The move by the Bengaluru police in handling the drug bust case involving actor and DJ Siddhanth Kapoor has raised concerns on whether law enforcement agencies are applying different yardsticks in handling drug cases.

Two weeks ago, actor and DJ Siddhanth Kapoor and four others, were arrested by the Bengaluru police in a case registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 following a raid on a nightclub at a five-star hotel.

The FIR suggested that the police invoked stringent, non-bailable sections of the NDPS Act – section 22 (b) for possession of an intermediate quantity (more than 0.5 grams and less than 10 grams of MDMA) of psychotropic drugs. However, soon after the arrest the actor and others were released on station bail after police suggested that it was a case of consumption of drugs – under section 27 (b) of the NDPS Act – a bailable offence with a maximum punishment of six months’ imprisonment.

However, it is different story in a drug bust case involving actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani in 2020. The actors and others, were arrested and imprisoned for several months after being booked under section 21 (c) of the NDPS Act for possession of manufactured drugs and 27 (b) for consumption.

The lawyers for the actors and others had cited the Rhea Chakraborty case in Mumbai to argue that since they were not found in possession of drugs they should be released on bail since consumption of drugs is a bailable offence under NDPS Act.

A special court for NDPS cases, however, rejected the bail pleas of the actresses and others by citing the collective seizure of drugs from all the accused as evidence even if the accused were not directly caught in possession of drugs. The Karnataka High Court also rejected their bail pleas.

The Bengaluru police have now insisted that they have followed the NDPS Act to the letter in the recent drug bust and that the same yardstick is applied in all drug consumption cases.

“It is a case of consumption. Normally in consumption cases, as per the law, we are not investigating the accused in custody. We send them notices to make them participate in investigations so that we reach the peddlers. This is the uniform stand and just because it is a celebrity the stand should not be different,” a senior Bengaluru police officer said.

“We are following the law and no special treatment has been accorded to anyone. We do not want to fabricate a case like the Aryan Khan case,” another senior officer said.

According to the Bengaluru police, out of 1,716 drug cases filed in the year 2022, as many as 1,400 have been cases pertaining to drug consumption where the accused have been booked under section 27 (b) of the NDPS Act while the remaining have been cases of arrests for possession of commercial or intermediate quantities as specified under section 22 (b) of the NDPS Act.

“Investigations are a dynamic process and when evidence of peddling is found against someone who is already arrested for drug consumption then the nature of charges can change,” said the Bengaluru joint commissioner of police (crime) Raman Gupta.

In actor Siddhanth Kapoor case, the Bengaluru police have issued notices to several people, who were at the night club the previous night, to find the source of seven MDMA tablets found at the venue of DJ event.

In 2021, the Bengaluru police registered 4,555 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 5,753 persons, including 143 foreigners, and seized 3,705 kg of drugs valued at Rs 60 crore. A laboratory on the outskirts of Bengaluru where MDMA was being prepared by a Nigerian national was among the drug busts that yielded four kg of MDMA in 2021.

In 2022, 1,716 drug cases have been registered and 2,262 persons, including 45 foreigners, arrested and 2,005 kg of drugs valued at Rs 55 crore have been seized, according to a data released by the Bengaluru police this week to mark `anti-drug day’.

“Nearly 30 per cent of cases registered are against peddlers and the remaining are against consumers. According to the NDPS law, the consumption of drugs involves a bailable offence and this is being followed in all such cases. Drug cases gets public visibility only when high profile persons are involved,” a senior police officer said.

The Bengaluru police seized 3,912 kg of drugs (mostly ganja and synthetic drugs like MDMA and LSD) in 2020, compared to 764 kg in 2018 and 1,053 kg in 2019.

While synthetic drugs like MDMA come to Bengaluru from states like Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Goa, drugs like ganja are smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam, according to the Bengaluru police.