No confirmation on Karnataka Wildlife Board meeting date, fate of Hesaraghatta grasslands remains uncertain

The Karnataka State Wildlife Board meeting which was supposed to discuss the fate of Hesaraghatta grasslands on September 5 was cancelled and has not been rescheduled yet. Senior officials of the forest department said the meeting has been delayed indefinitely.

In July, the Karnataka High Court had directed the State Government to reconsider its earlier decision of rejecting the proposal of declaring Hesaraghatta grasslands as a conservation reserve in 2021. After that, the board had scheduled the meeting of its members along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who chairs the board, on September 5. However, owing to the devastation caused by heavy rain in Bengaluru on September 5 Bommai had scheduled his visit to the flood-hit areas of the city.

“Since then no new date has been allotted. Now, the Assembly session is going on. Meanwhile, Forest Minister Umesh Katti also passed away on September 6. Apart from Hesaraghatta grasslands, there were other important issues like declaring MM Hills as a tiger sanctuary were also on the list,” said a senior forest official.

On September 18, hundreds of citizens and ecologists assembled near Lalbagh demanding from the government to declare Hesaraghatta grasslands as a conservation reserve.

In one of the meetings of the State Wildlife Board held on January 19, 2021, former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa rejected the proposal to declare the area as a conservation reserve after Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath opposed the idea. The board members had then said even though Vishwanath was not a member, he entered the meeting and told Yediyurappa that the Hesaraghatta grasslands should not be declared as a reserve as it would impact farmers in the region.

Yediyurappa, who was heading the board then, did not solicit opinions from the other members of the board and rejected the proposal of declaring it as a conservation reserve.

Former CM Siddaramaiah during his tenure from 2013 to 2018 had also proposed to set up the film city in Hessarghatta and later the coalition government of Congress-JD(S) decided to move the film city to Ramanagara.