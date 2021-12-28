No change in leadership in Karnataka, says state BJP incharge

Ahead of the Karnataka BJP executive committee meeting on Tuesday in Hubballi, Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary and in charge BJP Karnataka, has ruled out a change in leadership in the State.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is doing a job and there will be no change of Chief Minister. The party will go to the next Assembly polls under his leadership,” Singh said.

He further praised Bommai as one of the most honest and humble politicians against whom there are no charges of corruption.

There has been speculation about Bommai’s possible exit for some time now, but the saffron party’s central leadership appears to have the backing of the CM.

When reporters asked about the recent statements by Ministers K.S. Eshwarappa and Murugesh Nirani about leadership change in the state, Singh said that the statements were misreported by the media.

“The statements were misreported by the media. I have spoken to them and they have told me that they had not said anything like that. They had said something else, but they were not properly reported by the media,” he said.

Recently in a function, Eshwarappa had said that Nirani would become the Chief Minister one day. But he clarified that he was not suggesting that Bommai will be replaced.

The two-day state-level executive committee meeting will be held in Hubballi from Tuesday.

Earlier, BJP national president J P Nadda was scheduled to attend the two-day state-level executive committee meeting in Hubbali but Singh said that Nadda will not attend the meeting in view of Covid restrictions in the State.

The meeting will be attended by various BJP national and state leaders, Union ministers, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “Nadda’s visit has been postponed, but the meeting will be held as per the plan. Political resolutions and other programmes will be held. Only 300 party workers from across the state will be allowed to attend the meeting,” Singh said on Monday evening.