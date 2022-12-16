scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

No new case of Zika virus in Karnataka since December 12

A flyer on Zika virus shared by the state health department on December 15 said that the symptoms are fever, red eyes, headache, rashes, muscle and joint pain.

Zika virus disease is transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes, which are also known to spread dengue and chikungunya. (Representative/ file)
Ever since a five-year-old girl tested positive for Zika virus in Raichur district of Karnataka on December 12, the state health department has been on alert. It sent samples of 57 women under ante-natal care from the district to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on December 12 and the test reports came back negative for Zika.

Randeep D, commissioner of Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka, said, “There has been no rise in Zika virus cases. The samples collected from pregnant women were also negative. Samples collected from the parents and relatives of the five-year-old girl have also tested negative for Zika.”

The health officials say that symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue but milder. “On the directions of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10 per cent of all dengue and chikungunya negative samples are being tested for Zika,” a health official said.

A flyer on Zika virus shared by the state health department on December 15 said that the symptoms are fever, red eyes, headache, rashes, muscle and joint pain. The symptoms usually last for 2-7 days. “The mode of transmission of the Zika virus is through mosquito bites, sexual activities, blood transfusion, organ and tissue transplant, fertility treatment and breast feeding. Pregnant women with possible Zika exposure and signs or symptoms consistent with the Zika virus disease should be tested,” it said.

Officials from Bengaluru’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said they registered 250 dengue cases last month.

Special commissioner, BBMP (health), Dr K V Trilok Chandra, said, “The dengue cases were high in the first quarter but it has steadily come down. In October there were 350 cases and last month there were 250 cases. Whenever we find dengue larvae during the survey, we form ring-fencing in a 100 metre radius and conduct an intensive survey in the area. This is an ongoing process. Karnataka reported its first Zika case a few days ago. We are continuing with the surveillance measures.”

Doctors from the private hospitals say that they have been witnessing a high number of dengue cases. Dr Sheela Murali Chakravarthy, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, said, “Dengue fever is generally seen after monsoons as the mosquitoes breed in stagnant waters, which are found in the puddles. With climate change, there are untimely rains, making Dengue fever almost perennial. There is a definite spike owing to the climate. We are seeing around seven to eight cases of dengue every day.”

Dr Balakrishna G K, Senior Consultant General Medicine, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, “Dengue cases have been on the rise in the recent months, with an average of one to two new patients daily. Most are treated symptomatically and through rehydrative therapy; however, a small percentage requires platelet transfusions for proper care. Over the last 60 days, our team has successfully managed over 40 Dengue-related cases – helping each patient recover quickly and effectively.”

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 07:32:54 pm
