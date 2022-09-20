scorecardresearch
No authority shall conduct parallel probe into Bengaluru’s SWD encroachments: Karnataka HC

A division bench asked BBMP to form a panel of three officers to ensure the implementation of recommendations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General in its 2021 report on the ‘performance audit of management of storm-water drains in Bengaluru’.

The Karnataka High Court said that the panel should submit its report to the court with the suggestions to implement the measures suggested in the CAG report. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court Monday issued a direction that no authority should conduct a parallel inquiry or pass orders with respect to issues related to the encroachment of the storm-water drains (SWD) in Bengaluru, and the orders passed by the court shall be binding on all the authorities.

The order comes after the court on September 15 had asked the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) if any parallel authority was inquiring into the encroachments on SWD and if any stay on the removal of encroachments has been issued. The BBMP counsel had clarified that no parallel authority has issued any stay order on the removal of encroachments.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty Monday asked the civic body to form a panel of three officers to ensure the implementation of recommendations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its 2021 report on the ‘performance audit of management of SWDs in Bengaluru’.

The bench said that the panel should submit its report to the court with the suggestions to implement the measures suggested in the CAG report.

The BBMP, after a two-day gap, resumed the eviction drive in Mahadevapura zone Monday. The officers demolished the compound wall of an apartment on an SWD near Garudacharpalya Lake and an RCC bridge built over the sewage treatment plant (STP) near Marathahalli. The BBMP has found that an SWD has been blocked by slabs on the Wipro campus in Doddakannelli.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:02:42 pm
