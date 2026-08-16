NLSIU students back NALSAR protest, oppose CJI Surya Kant at convocation

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A section of graduating students and alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, have opposed any move to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra to the institute’s convocation ceremony that is usually held every September.
About 165 graduating students, 409 current students and 128 alumni Saturday signed an open letter condemning the BCI’s now-withdrawn order of August 13, directing state bar councils not to enroll this year’s graduates of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad.
Mishra had issued the directive following a campaign by around 450 NALSAR students opposing CJI Surya Kant from being invited to the university convocation.
The protest followed oral remarks made by the CJI last month while hearing a petition alleging police excesses during the NEET protests in Delhi, where he reportedly remarked, “Please don’t waste our time. We don’t have time to watch these videos.”
The statement issued by NLSIU students says, “We are aware that the BCI has closed all proceedings against NALSAR. However, the fact that such unconstitutional and illegal proceedings can be initiated by a statutory body against students and faculty members of a public university in the first place does not alter the nature or the larger impact of such actions or dilute the responsibility of the Chairman and the BCI.”
“We stand in unconditional solidarity with our fellow students at NALSAR who have shown exemplary courage and moral conviction in speaking truth to power,” it further says.
NLSIU students have demanded that the BCI unconditionally apologise to students and the faculty community at NALSAR for “attempting to infringe their fundamental right to free speech and expression.”
Last year, CJI Surya Kant had presided over NLSIU’s Annual Convocation, conferring degrees to graduates.
Established under the National Law School of India Act, 1986, the Chief Justice of India is the chancellor of NLSIU, and the BCI chairman is the chairman of the General Council of the law university.
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