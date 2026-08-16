NLSIU students back NALSAR protest, oppose CJI Surya Kant at convocation

A section of graduating students and alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, have opposed any move to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra to the institute’s convocation ceremony that is usually held every September.

About 165 graduating students, 409 current students and 128 alumni Saturday signed an open letter condemning the BCI’s now-withdrawn order of August 13, directing state bar councils not to enroll this year’s graduates of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad.

Mishra had issued the directive following a campaign by around 450 NALSAR students opposing CJI Surya Kant from being invited to the university convocation.