Friday, Jan 20, 2023
NLSIU releases provisional admission list amid allegations of injustice; 60 Karnataka students across categories

The provisional list shows that out of the total 240 seats, as many as 60 have been offered to Karnataka students

According to the NLSIU Inclusion and Expansion Plan 2021-2025, the university voluntarily adopted a 25% horizontal compartmentalised reservation for Karnataka students from the 2021-22 academic year. (File/Representational)
NLSIU releases provisional admission list amid allegations of injustice; 60 Karnataka students across categories
Amid calls for protest against the alleged injustice meted out to students from Karnataka at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru, the varsity on Wednesday released the provisional list of candidates for admission in its undergraduate programme in the wake of the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2023.

The provisional list shows that out of the total 240 seats, as many as 60 (25%) have been offered to Karnataka students. According to the NLSIU Inclusion and Expansion Plan 2021-2025, the university voluntarily adopted a 25% horizontal compartmentalised reservation for Karnataka students from the 2021-22 academic year. As a result, NLSIU ensures that students from the state are admitted to 25% of seats in every vertical category, including general/SC/ST/OBC/EWS and, as a result, constitute at least 25% of the overall student body. In this case, Karnataka students are those who have studied in any recognised institution in the state for not less than 10 years.

Must read |NLSIU says Karnataka student reservation implemented in ‘spirit’ after state law minister flagged concerns

Earlier, Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy wrote to the vice-chancellor of NLSIU complaining that the “university has compartmentalised the reservation and provided a quantity of 25% including those who have been selected under the All India Rank”. He highlighted that “NLSIU is grouping even meritorious students who are supposed to be under general category along with domicile reserved students”.

However, as per the provisional list, 19 students of Karnataka domicile have been selected for the undergraduate programme under the general category. This includes students with ranks 12, 23, 27 and 32.

In fact, on Saturday, a group of pro-Kannada activists and lawyers’ association is set to stage a protest at NLSIU opposing the alleged “exclusion of Karnataka students” under their reservation policy. Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan had also written to the university alleging that the institution was not complying with domicile reservation under section 4 of the NLSIU Amendment Act.

In 2020, Karnataka High Court, in its decision dated September 29, 2020, struck down the validity of the National Law School (Amendment) Act, 2020 passed by the state government in April 2020. The court had stated that the state legislature has no power or authority under the Act to direct the respondent/Law School to provide reservations for students in view of the limited role of the state under the Act. Currently, the validation of the Amendment Act is sub judice in the Supreme Court of India.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 14:17 IST
All eyes on BJP as party is yet to decide on candidate for Kasba bypoll

