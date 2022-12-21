NLSIU increases student intake for 2023-24 BA LLB and LLM programmes

The National Law School India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru recently said it will increase the seat intake for BA LLB (Hons) undergraduate programme for the academic year (AY) 2023-24 from 180 to 240 under its Inclusion and Expansion Plan introduced in 2021. Earlier, under the same plan, the university had increased the intake for the programme from 80 to 120 during the academic year 2020-21 and from 120 to 180 for the academic year 2022-23.

Similarly, for the LLM postgraduate programme, the student intake will be increased from 75 to 100 in AY 2023-24. The university previously increased the intake from 50 to 75 in AY 2022-23 under the NLSIU Inclusion and Expansion Plan. As part of the plan, the institute has set a goal to reach a projected size of over 2,200 students in its on-campus programmes by the academic year 2028-29.

As for the reservation, under the five-year integrated BA LLB programme, 15 per cent of seats (36 seats) are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, 7.5 per cent (18 seats) for the Scheduled Tribe, 21.6 per cent (52 seats) for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 8 per cent (19 seats) for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. However, 60 seats comprising 25 per cent of the total intake shall be reserved for Karnataka students.

Under the one-year LLM degree programme, 15 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Caste, eight seats for Scheduled Tribe, 23 seats for OBCs and eight seats for EWS candidates. A total of 25 seats comprising 25 per cent of the total intake shall be reserved for Karnataka students.

The admissions to both BA LLB and LLM programmes are conducted through Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). The national-level law entrance exam, CLAT 2023 was conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) on December 18 in offline mode. The entrance exam was conducted at 127 test centres in 23 states and two Union Territories.