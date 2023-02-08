NLSIU to bring up domicile reservation issue at governing body meetings

After coming under fire from the Karnataka government, advocate association members and Pro-Kannada outfits for its controversial domicile reservation policy, National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has decided to bring up the issue at the university’s upcoming governing body meetings.

Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan, in a letter dated January 26, raised concerns that “the non-implementation of the 25 per cent domicile reservation would violate the law of natural justice if the students selected under all-India quota are considered under domicile reservation”.

He also urged the NLSIU to prepare a revised selection list considering the super numeric criteria (that exceeds or is beyond the regular or prescribed number) to implement the 25 per cent domicile reservation.

In response to the letter by the minister, vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy stated, “Your letter raises several concerns regarding the NLSIU’s reservation policy. As these concerns relate to the decisions made by our governing bodies, we will place your letter before them at our upcoming governing body meetings. We will come back to you with the relevant decisions of the governing body at the earliest.”

Narayan had also stated that the university should consider the concerns raised by Kannada organisations and advocate associations recently. “It should also not forget that the state government has also sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 22 crore to the university this year,” he had pointed out.

In January, advocates’ associations of Bengaluru and some Pro-Kannada outfits staged a protest against the NLSIU for not implementing the domicile reservation effectively and alleged that the institution caused injustice to Kannadigas. In a letter to the law minister, the association also urged to include more state representatives in the general/executive councils of the university.

Meanwhile, in a press release dated February 6, the Consortium of National Law Universities announced its annual governing body meeting was held on January 31 at Diu under the Chairpersonship of Prof Poonam Saxena.

At the meeting, the governing body elected a new executive committee, with Prof Vijender Kumar, vice-chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur, taking over as president from the outgoing president Prof Poonam Saxena.

Prof V C Vivekanandan, vice-chancellor, Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur, was elected vice-president, and Prof Shanthakumar, director, Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar, was elected Convenor, CLAT, 2024.