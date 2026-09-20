Umar Khalid documentary screening cancelled at Bengaluru National Law School

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Days after Bengaluru’s National Law School of India University (NLSIU) postponed a “solidarity screening” of Prisoner No. 626710 is Present, a documentary on former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and activist Umar Khalid, the university’s student body have decided to cancel the screening.
The screening was initially scheduled for September 12 at NLSIU. However, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) opposed the move and threatened protests. The student organisation also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Karnataka governor opposing the screening. The event was then postponed.
A member of the student body said the screening could potentially lead to FIRs being registered against students and faculty, which could affect their education. The screening had been organised by the Law and Society Committee (LawSoc), NLSIU’s Student Bar Association (SBA).
In an email to its members on Saturday, LawSoc said, “After several rounds of discussions, we have decided not to proceed with the screening of the film, but to instead engage informatively and critically on questions relating to criminal justice that the present moment raises.”
Screening the documentary had turned political after Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president BK Hariprasad had stated that Umar Khalid was a nationalist. He said, “Umar Khalid is a nationalist and ABVP has no right to speak on him because they adore Nathuram Godse, an anti-national and the first terrorist of the country. They don’t have any rights or ethics to speak on Umar Khalid.”
ABVP had condemned his statement. ABVP Bengaluru city secretary Abhinandan Mirji questioned BK Hariprasad. “We ask how the Congress party can label an individual who openly supported and commemorated a convicted terrorist named Afzal Guru, the mastermind behind the violent attack on the Indian Parliament of 2001 that shed the blood of our brave security personnel – as a nationalist.”
In response ABVP said, “Academic freedom cannot be used as a shield for narratives that compromise national security. Educational institutions must remain centres of academic excellence and national pride—not platforms for divisive agendas. ABVP stands firm in protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.”
Prisoner No. 626710 is Present is a 2024 documentary film directed by Lalit Vachani that focuses on Umar Khalid, who was arrested by Delhi Police on September 13, 2020, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the 2020 New Delhi riots.
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