Umar Khalid documentary screening cancelled at Bengaluru National Law School

The documentary focuses on Umar Khalid, who was arrested by Delhi Police on September 13, 2020, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) (Source: File)

Days after Bengaluru’s National Law School of India University (NLSIU) postponed a “solidarity screening” of Prisoner No. 626710 is Present, a documentary on former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and activist Umar Khalid, the university’s student body have decided to cancel the screening.

The screening was initially scheduled for September 12 at NLSIU. However, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) opposed the move and threatened protests. The student organisation also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Karnataka governor opposing the screening. The event was then postponed.

A member of the student body said the screening could potentially lead to FIRs being registered against students and faculty, which could affect their education. The screening had been organised by the Law and Society Committee (LawSoc), NLSIU’s Student Bar Association (SBA).