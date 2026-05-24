Second term for B Y Vijayendra as Karnataka BJP chief? Nitin Nabin’s visit triggers speculation

Nitin Nabin’s maiden Karnataka visit since taking over as the BJP president has triggered speculation that B Y Vijayendra will continue to lead the party’s state unit for a second term.

Having arrived late on Saturday evening, Nabin had breakfast on Sunday with other BJP leaders at the residence of veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, who is Vijayendra’s father and a member of the party’s Parliamentary Board. The breakfast meeting, where Vijayendra played host, was quickly interpreted as a reflection of where the power centre resided in the state BJP.

Vijayendra’s term is set to end in November.

Nabin’s visit was preceded by multiple meetings held by Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, the BJP general secretary in charge of Karnataka, and BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda. They held one-on-one meetings with 30 leaders last week to gather opinions about the state BJP president.