Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Skybuses can decongest Bengaluru, will seek feasibility report: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the drains which led to flooding on the Mysuru-Bengaluru NH after unprecedented rains will be fixed by considering the average rainfall over five years.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the two-day national conference 'Manthan – Idea to Action' in Bengaluru. (Express)

With traffic congestion continuing to haunt commuters in Bengaluru, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said Friday that an international consultant would be asked to study the feasibility of implementing skybus or trolley bus operations in the city.

Gadkari, who was in Bengaluru to attend a two-day national conference ‘Manthan – Idea to Action’ said a report will be sought in three months on the matter. “Bengaluru is an IT hub and we are looking at the city’s traffic congestion as a serious issue and trying to find solutions. If we are able to bring one lakh people to travel by skybuses, it will definitely decongest traffic,” the Union minister said.

Admitting the shortcomings of the Mysuru-Bengaluru national highway stretch, Gadkari said the drains which led to the flooding on the road after unprecedented rains will be fixed. The project will be implemented considering the average rainfall over a period of five years. Once it is completed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be requested to inaugurate the highway, he added.

NH from Goraguntepalya to be upgraded: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari has decided to upgrade the national highway starting from Goraguntepalya. He also promised to take a decision regarding appointing an agency to fix the cables on the stretch.

Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of officials of the public works department, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the finance department in Bengaluru Friday, Bommai said instructions have been given to send proposals on improving national highway projects in the state. It has also been agreed to give certain concessions for the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR).

Also Read |BJP’s Janotsava celebrations: Traffic curbs in Bengaluru today

The chief minister said the drainage system on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway would be audited to find out where all the underground drainage needs to be widened, gradient increased and what other issues have to be sorted. This will increase the capacity of the drainage. It has also been decided to reduce the distance of arterial roads which connect to expressways towards Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad and pass through roads in Bengaluru.

There is a need to construct flyovers and underpasses at a few high-density places on national highways, he said. Places where skywalks are needed have been identified. Most of the projects which were discussed were of emergency nature, Bommai said, adding that the Union minister has promised to give immediate sanction if the plan is prepared within one and a half months. The government is trying to start the work this year, Bommai said. According to the discussions, the Union Ministry of National Highways will release grants after the estimate list is submitted and finalized.

Bommai said the government intends to set up a single authority for all transport facilities in Bengaluru, and a bill in this regard will be tabled soon. The chief minister added that Gadkari has promised to complete the Shiradi Ghat Road at the earliest and that new national highway proposals will be brought under the Central Road Fund.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 12:35:29 pm
Robot receives loan documents from Kerala bank. Watch video

