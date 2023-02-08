scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Nitin Gadkari announces funds for national highway projects in poll-bound Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked the Union road transport and highways minister for allotting funds for a slew of projects in the state.

Nitin Gadkari also announced Rs 957.09 crore for the widening to two lanes with paved shoulder of NH-548B Murrum (Maharashtra border) to IB circle (Vijayapura) section in Kalaburgi and Vijayapura district on the EPC model. (File image)

Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Wednesday announced grants for a slew of national highway projects for Karnataka, which goes to polls before May this year.

Taking it to Twitter, Gadkari sanctioned Rs 196.05 crore for widening the two lanes of the Kanamadi- Bijjaragi-Tikota section (Maharashtra-Karnataka border) of NH-166E on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model.

Gadkari also announced Rs 957.09 crore for the widening to two lanes with paved shoulder of NH-548B Murrum (Maharashtra border) to IB circle (Vijayapura) section in Kalaburgi and Vijayapura district on the EPC model.

Gadkari also approved a budget of Rs 333.96 crore for constructing a bypass at Kukunoor, Yelburga, Gajendragad of Bhanapur Gaddanakeri section of NH-367 in the Koppal district and Gadag under NH(O) on EPC model. He also granted Rs 445.62 crore for widening to two lanes with paved shoulder from Sarjapur to Pattadakal on Bhanapur to Gaddanakeri section of NH-367 in district Bagalkot.

The Union minister also announced the construction of access-controlled four lanes with paved shoulder from Mysore to the Kushalnagar section of NH-275 near Guddehosur at the start of Kushalnagar bypass in the Mysore district, for which a budget of Rs 909.86 crore has been sanctioned.

In addition, the minister announced the construction of access-controlled four lanes with paved shoulder from Mysore to Kushalnagar section of NH-275 at Yelachenahalli near Yelawala-KR Nagar road junction to Srirangapatna bypass in Mysore district with a budget of Rs 739.39 crore.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked the minister for approving the funds for the project.

Earlier, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha had on several occasions appealed to the Union Finance Ministry to grant funds for Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway, estimated to cost Rs 4,000 crore.

However, the 93-km national highway received stiff opposition from the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), which questioned the “self-interest” of Simha in the project. It also raised objections to the land acquisition process for the project.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 14:33 IST
