Nirmala Sitharaman terms Budget ‘special’, says it will speak for next 25 years

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday termed the Budget presented last month “special” since it provides a window for the next 25 years to India when it will celebrate 100 years of independence.

“We understood the strength and that has been manifested in very clear ways in that for a country during the pandemic, with all the lockdown and its restrictions, you still could manage 42 or 45 Unicorns within two years. That’s actually the power of the youth. The power of ideas, the power of showing that the entrepreneurs are capable of delivering and that’s what we saw during these two years. So, this Budget is special because we recognise that nearly 60 per cent of the Indian population are revving to move and that the Indian population which is all below 30 years of age, will in the next 25 years be the next generation to bring out the best talents that India can put on. Therefore, we wanted this Budget to speak for the next 25 years,” she said at the annual summit of the India Global Forum.

She also said that the government adopted the formulation that capital expenditure through public building of infrastructure itself will be the only route through which the revival of the economy can be expedited.

The minister said that the aim is to create a nation where technology-driven amenities will be available.

“Through our Budget, we wanted to give every facilitation that these start-ups require and to make sure that the basic framework and fundamentals of the infrastructure are in place, whether it is optical fibre, necessary framework for industrial revolution 4.0 or investments, we have announced all of that in this year,” she added.

Responding to a question on the challenge faced by every finance minister globally to revive private consumption, Sitharaman said, “I see that private consumption has already sort of picked up significantly. It can pick up more is a different issue but for us to pretend that private consumption has to be addressed separately as different from addressing the supply side issues is also trying to ignore the fact that the economy is not a watertight compartment. When you give a good substantial push to a supply-driven solution, the benefits of that accrue to the demand side too.”

She added, “The way in which an economy like India addresses its demand side issues is also to look at the bottom most layer of our population, which has several disadvantages. You need to ensure that they don’t remain hungry. We need to give them food. We need to ensure that they’re not uncertain about the food requirements that they and their family may have and also to meet their emergency expenditures which arise out of let’s say health situations.”

Responding to questions on the government’s stand on cryptocurrencies, the minister said that they would state its position on cryptocurrencies after completing the ongoing consultation process.