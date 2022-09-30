scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Karnataka’s efforts towards promoting Sanskrit education a matter of pride, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing the pre-graduate convocation ceremony and Samskrit Week celebrations of Karnataka Samskrit University in Bengaluru

Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the pre-graduate convocation ceremony. (Twitter/@nsitharamanoffc)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday lauded Karnataka’s efforts in advocating and encouraging Sanskrit in educational institutions.

While addressing the pre-graduate convocation ceremony and Samskrit Week celebrations of Karnataka Samskrit University in Bengaluru, Sitharaman said that it was very invigorating to see so many girl students learning Sanskrit, and “it is a matter of pride for Karnataka to promote and encourage Sanskrit education this way”.

“If I get even a small opportunity in the Parliament to talk about education or Sanskrit, I will raise my voice for it. The scholarship that everyone has acquired is invaluable because it is part of the contribution to India’s glorious history and cultural heritage,” said the union minister.

Sitharaman launched the new website of Karnataka Samskrit University, a university established in 2010 by the Karnataka Government under the Directorate of Samskrit Education, on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Sitharaman also emphasised that the works of Sanskrit scholars and students in India should be exposed globally. The finance minister also gave examples of professors and institutions imparting Sanskrit education in countries such as Russia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. “I strongly recommend that the Directorate of Samskrit Education initiate student exchange programmes and make Sanskrit education popular outside the country too.”

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 11:28:59 am
