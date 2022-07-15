NIRF rankings: IISc Bengaluru tops research and universities categories

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore ranked first in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) all India rankings under the research and universities category.

However, the IISc is just behind IIT Madras in the overall category, ranking second.

Under the law category, the National Law School of India University topped the chart, ahead of the National Law University, New Delhi, and the Symbiosis Law School in Pune.

Under the management category, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore ranked second, falling behind IIM Ahmedabad, while the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Surathkal ranked 10th under the engineering category.

Apart from IISc Bangalore, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, another institution from Karnataka also featured in the top 10 rankings under the universities category, by registering the seventh spot, just after the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, and ahead of the Calcutta University, Kolkata.

The JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore, and the Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, registered the eighth and ninth position under the pharmacy category.

The Manipal College of Dental Sciences registered the second rank under the dental category, just after the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences.

The Union Education Ministry on Friday announced the seventh edition of India rankings of the institutions of higher education in four categories namely Overall, Colleges, Universities and Research Institutions and seven subject domains namely Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture and Dental.

The rankings were based on different parameters in different disciplines. Some of the parameters include research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and peer perception among others.