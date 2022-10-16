scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Nine of a family killed as tempo collides with tanker in Karnataka, CM announces Rs 2 lakh relief to victims’ kin

According to the police, the accident occurred at Banavara in Arsikere taluk as the milk tanker proceeded on a road without noticing a diversion sign.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolences at the tragedy and said the families of the victims will be awarded compensation. (ANI)

Nine members of a family, including four children, were killed as their tempo traveller van rammed into a milk tanker in Arsikere taluk of Karnataka’s Hassan district late on Saturday, the police said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolences at the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each victim. Arrangements will be made to provide adequate treatment for the injured, he said. Bommai said the accident occurred as the tempo traveller got sandwiched between a bus and a tanker.

Officers identified the deceased as Chaitra Srinivas (33), Leelavathi Ramesh (50), Vandana Ganganna (20), Bharathi Doddaiah (50), Doddaiah Paapanna (60), Sampath (10), Dimpy (12), Tanmay (10) and Dhruva (2).

According to the police, the accident occurred at Banavara as the milk tanker proceeded on a road without noticing a diversion sign. There were 14 people in the van and two of them are in critical condition, officers added. Those in the tempo traveller were returning after visiting Hassanaamba Temple, which opens its doors to devotees once a year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?
More from Bangalore

Passengers travelling in a KSRTC bus near the tempo traveller were also affected due to the accident. Five, including the driver of the bus, have been injured and are recuperating at a hospital in Hassan.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 11:42:35 am
Next Story

Varun Dhawan’s Twitter interaction with his ‘hero’ Dwayne Johnson wins internet, as they promote Black Adam: ‘Can’t wait for you…’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement