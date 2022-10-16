Nine of a family killed as tempo collides with tanker in Karnataka, CM announces Rs 2 lakh relief to victims’ kin

Nine members of a family, including four children, were killed as their tempo traveller van rammed into a milk tanker in Arsikere taluk of Karnataka’s Hassan district late on Saturday, the police said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolences at the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each victim. Arrangements will be made to provide adequate treatment for the injured, he said. Bommai said the accident occurred as the tempo traveller got sandwiched between a bus and a tanker.

Officers identified the deceased as Chaitra Srinivas (33), Leelavathi Ramesh (50), Vandana Ganganna (20), Bharathi Doddaiah (50), Doddaiah Paapanna (60), Sampath (10), Dimpy (12), Tanmay (10) and Dhruva (2).

According to the police, the accident occurred at Banavara as the milk tanker proceeded on a road without noticing a diversion sign. There were 14 people in the van and two of them are in critical condition, officers added. Those in the tempo traveller were returning after visiting Hassanaamba Temple, which opens its doors to devotees once a year.

Passengers travelling in a KSRTC bus near the tempo traveller were also affected due to the accident. Five, including the driver of the bus, have been injured and are recuperating at a hospital in Hassan.