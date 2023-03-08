Using flowers donated by temples, patients at NIMHANS make eco-friendly Holi colours

This year, the patients at the Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) produced 100 kg of eco-friendly Holi colours from flowers donated to the institute by temples.

The Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services at NIMHANS imparts training to patients in making Holi colours, candles, and bakery items, among others. The sale proceeds of these items are shared with the patients involved in manufacturing the items.

Dr T Sivakumar, additional professor of psychiatry at NIMHANS, said: “We want to instil confidence in them. Our instructors do not discriminate and criticise the patients here. These activities give them a purpose in life. During these activities, they make friends and socialise. There is no pressure on them to meet any task. We also help them in getting jobs.”

The initiative to make eco-friendly Holi colours was started in 2017 when the production was just 5 kg. Subsequently, the production increased to 97 kg and 106 kg in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In 2020, the activities were suspended owing to the pandemic and were resumed this year.

Maithreyi NB, who has been working as an instructor at the psychiatric rehabilitation centre for the last seven years, said: “Temples donate flowers to us. We then cut and dry them. It takes a week for the flowers to dry. We then put them in the machine to ground and process them which gives us colours. We provide training to the patients. From 10 kg of flowers, we get 1 kg of colour. During Diwali, they make diyas as well.”

NIMHANS has a close collaboration with the Children’s Home for Mentally Retarded (CHMR). In January this year, 10 children from CHMR went on a flight to Mangaluru with the money they received from the sale proceeds of products they made at the psychiatric rehabilitation centre.

CHMR superintendent KC Thimmiah said, “These children are orphans. They have the desire to travel by flight and train. With the incentives and profit money they receive, these children buy what they want. So, this time we thought of taking them to Mysuru on a flight. Since there was no flight to Mysuru, we changed the destination to Mangaluru. Ten children went on the flight.”

Advertisement

Twenty-five patients with psychiatric disabilities run Rose Cafe in NIMHANS. The cafe serves morning snacks and lunch.

Suriya Banu, who has been working as an instructor at the cafe for the last four years, said: “We train them to prepare food and how to manage money. Out of the money the cafe makes, we retain some to buy raw materials and the rest is shared with the members who work here. The cafe was opened in 2019 and even during Covid-19 we used to give them online sessions on cooking,” she said.