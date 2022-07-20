Nimhans alumni call Karnataka NEP paper’s claims ‘outrageous’: Science is not based on beliefs

A group of doctors who are alumni of Bengaluru’s Nimhans has termed as “outrageous, outdated, unscientific and frivolous” a National Education Policy (NEP) position paper on health and well-being that the premier mental health institute’s doctors prepared for the Karnataka government.

Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya (physician), Dr Yogananda Reddy (paediatrician) and Dr P V Bhandary (psychiatrist), among others, called out the paper’s claim that panchakosha (five sheaths) “cover the atman”. “We urge the director as well as the head of child psychiatry at Nimhans (the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) to provide proof for the existence of such ‘sheaths’ or to immediately withdraw the paper,” a statement from the group of doctors read.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Kakkilaya said the position paper’s prescription of yoga to address children’s health problems was “unscientific”. “Science is not based on beliefs, but on evidence. We want Nimhans to give conclusive evidence that yoga and its positions provide conclusive benefits for the children and addresses anxiety, depression and other issues. We are not against yoga or Ayurveda, but they are being misused by unscrupulous elements. The tall claims about yoga curing diabetes, blood pressure, haemorrhage and depression are false and unscientific,” he said.

The position paper—prepared by Dr K John Vijay Sagar, head of child and adolescent psychiatry at Nimhans—claims that providing eggs and meat in school midday meals can cause “lifestyle disorders” and that four per cent of students are “unwilling” to eat eggs, according to the doctors.

“The position paper makes exalted claims about equality of all children, no pankti bedha and dharma in its bid to deny children eggs. A study found only 4 per cent of children in Yadgir unwilling to consume eggs and also did not show any ill effects on the minds of these 4 per cent of students who opted for bananas. Another survey conducted in 2006, when Mr Madangopal, now the chairperson of the NEP task force, was the commissioner in the department of education, showed that out of 58 lakh students then studying in the schools of Karnataka, more than 50 lakh had opted for eggs in the mid-day meal. With the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) and all these surveys showing that 86-96 per cent children and adults are eaters of eggs and meat, denying eggs for these children by citing the remaining 4-14% is cruel and undemocratic,” read the doctors’ statement.

The doctors also flagged as “baseless” the NEP paper’s claims about plant-based foods being more “man-friendly”. “Contrary to these claims, a comparison of the Indian diet with the EAT-Lancet reference diet has clearly shown that Indian diets are unhealthy. The paper makes another false claim that malnutrition has reduced in India from 38.4 per cent to 25 per cent by 2022. The fact is that according to an analysis of the district-wise data of NHFS-5, between 2016 and 2021, severe malnutrition in preschool children increased in 341 districts out of 707 and Covid-related lockdowns and school closures would certainly worsen the situation much further,” the doctors said, adding that the position paper team did not have a paediatrician as a member.

“It appears that this position paper is written by Ayurveda and yoga ‘experts’, inserting all their baseless and dangerous ideas. We urge the director of Nimhans to immediately dissociate Nimhans from this ridiculous report and we also seek the immediate resignation of Dr K John Vijay Sagar as chairperson of the expert group,” the statement read. The doctors also urged all faculty members and students of the institute to oppose “attempts to misuse and malign the name of Nimhans”.

They also demanded the education department withdraw the position paper.

Karnataka’s position papers had drawn flak from Opposition parties, academics and social groups earlier for dubbing Pythagoras theorem and Newton’s law of gravity as “fake news”. The position paper ‘Knowledge of India’ stated that school education must impart lessons from the ancient law manual Manusmriti.