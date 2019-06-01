Nikhil reaches out to Sumalatha after a bitter campaign

Sumalatha and Nikhil Kumaraswamy who were both bitter rivals for the Mandya parliament constituency are cooling down the heat and the tempers raised during the campaign. Looks like that Nikhil has reached out to Sumalatha through social media, calling her Sumakka and things are getting normal again in Mandya.

The campaign for the Mandya seat was bitterly fought and during the last day of campaigning there were reports of violence too.

Recently, Former Chief Minister and mentor of Sumalatha, S M Krishna praised Nikhil Kumaraswamy for showing grace in defeat for congratulating the winner Sumalatha and her son Abhishek through a facebook post.

Krishna said, “dear Nikhil I saw your statement congratulating Abhisekhak I am indeed impressed with your gesture. This is what sportsmanship is all about, in politics elections are passing phases but life outlives politics. Keep it up you will be winner wishing you all the best,”

Nikhil Kumaraswamy recently also took to Instagram to wish Abhishek Ambareesh luck on his debut film Amar and requested his fans to watch the movie. Clearing the air regarding the rivalry with Sumalatha, he said, “I value relationships more than anything else which I repeatedly said during my campaign and I want to congratulate Sumakka on her victory”

He also gave a detailed thank you note for his voters and followers in the constituency. He also wanted to clear all doubts on whether he would be a serious politician by saying that he would be touring all the districts to understand issues and motivate his party men. While he may have lost the election, he has “personally gained a lot”, Nikhil said and he apologised to his Karyakarthas for disappointing them.

“I’m here to join hands with anyone regarding the development of Mandya,this election result complete responsibility is held by only Nikhil Kumaraswamy,if anyone to b blamed on this result is only ME not my MLA’s not my MLC’s nor my karyakarthas nor the CM nor our JDS supremo shri Devegowdaji,infact I apologise to all my karyakarthas for having disappointed a lot of thm coz ppl have simply rejected Nikhil Kumaraswamy not anyone else,JDS congress coalition government n our honourable CM has issued around 8,671 crores to the Mandya district on this year’s budget n I wil make sure these works wud meet a logical end bcoz this is our duty for the wellness of our Mandya district, want to thank all the voters who did vote me around 5 lakh 76 thousand 400 odd who kept faith in me n the rest of the voters wil try to earn ur respect in the upcoming days,technically I might have lost this election but I personally feel I have gained a lot in this whole journey n I have been a very positive person since day 1 n if u guys still have a question which is haunting u whether u guys can consider Nikhil Kumaraswamy as a serious politician or not all I want to say is I wil b touring all the districts across d state n try to understand the issues n motivate my party karyakarthas at the same time, a detailed press meet wil b held soon n a day or two,thanks once again for all ur love n support,god bless u all” Nikhil added in the instagram post.

For her part, Sumalatha has retweeted Nikhil’s post, with a Namasthe emoji.