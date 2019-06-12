Nikhil Kumaraswamy plans image makeover; meets AP CM Jagan

After losing the Mandya Lok Sabha elections to Ms Sumalatha recently, Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is meeting leaders across the political spectrum.

Sumalatha’s victory in the JD (S) bastion of Mandya has shocked the Gowda family, and there is now an effort to revive the party and particularly Nikhil’s image after the loss.

On Tuesday, Nikhil met up with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had won the recent Andhra Pradesh state assembly elections. Nikhil met Jagan in Vijayawada and posted about the interaction on his Facebook page.

Nikhil says the meeting was merely a courtesy call and wrote in Kannada in Facebook, “I met and congratulated the young leader Jaganmohan Reddy on his astounding poll results. He has been an inspiration for the youth. I wished him good luck in fulfilling his promises to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Jagan Anna (elder brother) advised me not to look back but remain steadfast in public life by overcoming all hurdles that come in the way. ” Reacting to Nikhil, Reddy had apparently asked him “not to lose hope and there are plenty of opportunities for a politician like him.”

Nikhil, who is a former actor fought the Lok Sabha election from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency where he lost to actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is an independent candidate and wife of late actor and Congress leader Ambareesh.

After Nikhil’s defeat in the election, apart from meeting voters and the JD(S) party workers, now he is also meeting leaders from various parties. According to the sources in the JD (S), Nikhil is keen on shoring up his image in Karnataka politics. The sources also says that JD(S) may soon rope in political strategist to expand JD(S) presence across Karnataka, which as of now is limited only to old Mysuru region of the state. He had given indications to this effect in a recent interview.

It is to be noted that the YSR Congress Party had roped in political strategist Prashant Kishor and his Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) team for the elections.

In recent days, Nikhil had also met senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and JD(S) president AH Vishwanath.