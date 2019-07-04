Nikhil Kumaraswamy is now JD (S) youth wing president

In the first organisational reshuffle following the JD(S) drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha elections, party supremo H D Deve Gowda Thursday appointed his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy as the party’s youth wing president and Sakleshpur MLA H K Kumaraswamy as the party’s Karnataka president.

Nikhil lost to actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who contested as an independent candidate, in the election to the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to reporters after his appointment, Nikhil said, “I got to know about my appointment as the JD(S) youth wing president today morning. I didn’t expect this position at all. The decision has been taken after consulting with all senior leaders of the party.”

H K Kumaraswamy, a five-time JD (S) legislator, has been named as the party’s state unit president after A H Vishwanath resigned from the post last month, citing the party’s loss in the Lok Sabha elections and a general lack of coordination in the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state.

And former MLA Madhu Bangarappa, who was previously the youth wing president, has been elevated as JD(S) state working president

Bangarappa is the son of former chief minister S Bangarappa. He unsuccessfully contested from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, losing to BJP Karanataka chief B S Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra.