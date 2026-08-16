Kumaraswamy urges Karnataka government to take over NICE Road, scrap toll

Union minister H D Kumaraswamy has urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to stop the collection of tolls along Bengaluru’s Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Road, citing a Karnataka High Court order that said the project appeared “to be one of the biggest scams in the state”.

NICE Road, or the Bengaluru Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP), has come under scrutiny for violating the project’s framework agreement.

In a letter dated August 15, Kumaraswamy urged Shivakumar to “immediately stop the illegal collection of toll” and “take over the project by enacting a law”.

In July this year, a division bench of the high court observed that the BMICP appeared “to be one of the biggest scams in the state” and a fit case for an independent assessment and investigation. There have since been demands to stop the collection of tolls along the disputed NICE Road.