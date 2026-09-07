‘Investors in your Cabinet?’ Deve Gowda’s jab over Bangalore-Mysore link sites

Gowda noted that the government planned to allot sites in villages that fell within the road/road infrastructure component of the project. (File Photo)

Days after the Karnataka Cabinet gave Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) two months to allot sites to farmers affected by the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP), former prime minister H D Deve Gowda Monday accused the state government of “subverting the rule of law”.

In an open letter to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Deve Gowda also accused the government of defying Supreme Court rulings and said that a previous proposal to allot sites to those who lost land was rejected.

Responding to the letter, Shivakumar said, “Whatever we do, we do it within the confines of law. We took legal opinion. We are reexamining everything. We will do as per law,” he said.