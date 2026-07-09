NIA seeks life term for Mangaluru cooker blast convict Mohammed Shariq

Mohammed Shariq was convicted on terrorism and conspiracy charges by a special court for terrorism cases on April 27 after he pleaded guilty. (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 1 moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a life sentence for Mohammed Shariq, 27, the main accused in the November 19, 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast case, who was already awarded 10 years’ imprisonment.

Shariq was convicted on terrorism and conspiracy charges by a special court for terrorism cases on April 27 after he pleaded guilty.

The central agency moved the Karnataka High Court on July 1 with a plea to “set aside the April 27, 2026 order” of the special court for terrorism cases and to “consequently, enhance the sentence of imprisonment for life” in the case of Shariq. The matter is yet to be taken up by the High Court, although a hearing date was set for July 9.