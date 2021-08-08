NIA searches two locations in Bengaluru linked to Bangladesh trafficking case

NIA sleuths confirmed on Sunday that the raids were conducted at the premises of a person suspected to be involved in making fake identity-proof documents for those involved in the trafficking racket and for the victims.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at two locations in Bengaluru in a case related to trafficking women from Bangladesh.

A spokesperson of the agency clarified that the case was re-registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

“During the searches, various incriminating documents, six digital devices, including hard disks and mobile phones used for making the forged documents were seized,” the spokesperson added. Further investigation in the case, originally registered in June at Ramamurthy Nagar police station in the city, is underway.

The case filed then had named 13 accused in connection to a raid conducted by the local police at a rented house in its jurisdiction. As many as seven Bangladeshi women and a child were rescued from the custody of human traffickers, the spokesperson added. “The women were trafficked from Bangladesh to India by the accused with offers of providing them with jobs. However, they were forced into prostitution instead,” NIA sleuths said.