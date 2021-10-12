NIA conducts searches in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to trace Maoists

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches in 20 locations across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu concerning an alleged conspiracy by the members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, for conducting arms training, and other reasons.

According to NIA, CPI (Maoist) allegedly conducted training camp, arms training, flag hoisting and celebrations of the formation day of the organisation in September 2016 in Nilambur forest area, Kerala.

Initially, the FIR was registered at the Edakkara police station in Kerala on 30 September 2017. The anti-terrorism squad of Kerala Police investigated the case in 2020. NIA Kochi took up the case after the inquiry which revealed that the organisation members were allegedly involved in anti-national activities.