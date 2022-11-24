NIA registers FIR in Shivamogga trial blast case where Mangaluru blast suspect’s link to IEDs first emerged

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered an FIR with regard to a terror conspiracy case initially registered by the Shivamogga police in Karnataka in September where Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case accused Mohammed Shariq’s alleged efforts at building bombs first emerged.

The Shivamogga police had registered an FIR in September naming Shariq, 24, Maaz Ahmed, 22, and Syed Yasin, 22, for their alleged involvement in carrying out an experimental bomb blast in Shivamogga. Shariq is a suspect in the accidental improvised explosive device (IED) blast that occurred in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19.

The NIA registered the FIR in the Shivamogga case four days before the Mangaluru blast. The trio “hatched a conspiracy to further the terrorist activities of the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State and to disturb the unity, security, and sovereignty of the country and wage war against India,” the NIA has said, quoting an original FIR registered by the Shivamogga Rural police on September 20.

The alleged terrorist activities occurred between January 1 and September 19 this year, states the NIA complaint. As part of the terrorist activities, Shariq and the others “stored raw materials required to make explosives and experimentally exploded a bomb made by them at a vacant place near the house of the accused (Yasin) and burnt the national flag of India,” the NIA said.

It was the investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred in Shivamogga city on Independence Day this year that gave the police the first inkling of Shariq’s involvement in attempts to fabricate IEDs and his link with extremist ideology.

On August 15, a 20-year-old worker at a local silk clothing store, an innocent bystander, was stabbed by a group of youths. The Shivamogga police arrested a group of locals, including Mohammed Jabi, 30, who has a criminal record. Jabi’s interrogation and the analysis of his mobile phone alerted the police to the fact that he had been receiving content on the Islamic State (IS) and on topics like making IEDs using easily available materials.

“In the course of a statement by the accused in the stabbing case, we learnt that Shariq was involved in radicalising the youth. Based on this statement, Shariq was considered an accused in the stabbing case. A separate case of terror under UAPA was also filed by the investigating officer on the basis of the statement,” a police source said.

“The investigation into Jabi’s mobile phone revealed a video sent by Shariq about efforts to build an IED,” said another police source familiar with the probe.

The findings led to the arrest of Ahmed and Yasin, 21-year-old engineering students who were allegedly working with Shariq on DIY techniques for making bombs.

Shariq is a BCom degree student who was in jail for eight months in 2021 for writing provocative graffiti on the wall of a police station in Mangaluru in late 2020. He was released on bail in July 2021. He fled Shivamogga and allegedly went underground in August 2022 when the Shivamogga police arrested Jabi.

“They believe that just how IS operates and declares war against non-believers/kafirs through jihad to uplift Islam, they too should carry out jihad against the kafirs and have stored material required to make explosives for the purpose,” the Shivamogga police said in a statement on September 22 after an initial FIR – now re-registered by NIA – was lodged.

Shariq allegedly used to discuss “fundamental ideas and concepts of Jihad”, send PDF files, audio and video files, and links related to extremism, radicalisation, the work of IS and other terror outfits through encrypted messenger apps, the Shivamogga police said in September. The suspects were also members of Telegram channels run by an ISIS-linked media centre, the police said in September.

After learning how to make IEDs from material shared by Shariq, the group allegedly purchased timer relay circuits required for the bomb from an online retailer, two batteries of nine volts each, switches, wires, match-boxes, and explosive materials in Shivamogga, the police said in September.

“The accused had experimentally exploded the bomb made by them at a place locally known as Kemmangundi on the banks of Tunga river in Shivamogga district and the experimental blast was successful,” said a statement by the Shivamogga SP at the time.

The probe in Shivamogga revealed that Shariq had received funding in the form of cryptocurrency which he entrusted to Yasin for conversion into regular cash for the group’s activities, police sources said. The cryptocurrency in the form of Bitcoins was received through well-known crypto exchanges in India and abroad, police sources said. The source of the funds is suspected to be a missing suspect identified as Arafat Ali who is allegedly based in Dubai, police sources added.

Following the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast, the police have started analysing the material on Shariq’s mobile phones. The police are yet to obtain a formal statement from Shariq on the purpose of his visit to Mangaluru on November 19. It is suspected that Shariq intended to plant the IED at a crowded place for maximum impact.