scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

NIA registers FIR in Karnataka BJP youth leader murder case

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by three men at Bellare village on the night of July 26.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 6, 2022 7:59:06 pm
Motorcycle-borne assailants attacked the BJP youth leader as he was leaving his poultry store. (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which was ordered on Wednesday by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to investigate the murder of a BJP youth leader in the Bellare area of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, has registered an FIR in the case in New Delhi.

The case will be investigated by a newly created Bengaluru unit of the NIA, police sources said. The case, registered by an NIA police station in New Delhi this week, will be transferred to a court in Bengaluru.

Also Read |‘Hit squad’ in BJP youth leader’s murder, Karnataka cops delay handover to NIA

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by three men at Bellare village on the night of July 26. The motorcycle-borne assailants attacked the BJP youth leader as he was leaving his poultry store.

Police in Bellare had registered an FIR in the early hours of July 27, but the BJP government in Karnataka decided on July 29 to hand over the investigation to the NIA. The state government subsequently wrote to the MHA.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

The investigation by the Karnataka Police has led to the arrest of four people — Mohammed Shafiq, Zakir Savanoor, Saddam and Harris — who were all residents of the Dakshina Kannada region. They are alleged to have provided logistical support, including shelter and food, for the main attackers who are yet to be arrested.

In its order to the NIA, the MHA noted that “local police arrested four accused persons and further investigation in the case has revealed that the accused conspired to do this act with the intent to strike terror among the people of the locality”.

The order also said that Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (relating to acts of terror) and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (for criminal conspiracy) has been invoked in the case by the Karnataka Police.

Also Read |Slain Karnataka BJP worker’s wife says husband had no role in killing of Kerala Muslim youth

According to the order, the central government is of the view that a scheduled offence under the National Investigation Agency Act of 2008 was committed in the case, and “having regard to the gravity of the offence and its inter-state ramifications, it is required to be investigated by the NIA in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008”.

The decision came even as police have claimed to have identified the killers, who they say are on the run.

The Karnataka Police will continue to investigate the murder as the NIA begins its formal takeover of the case in order to prevent a loss of momentum in the probe, senior police officials have said.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday that the state police have gathered information that the murder was executed by people from the Dakshina Kannada region who are affiliated with a radical outfit.

More from Bangalore

“The information that we have is that the murder of Praveen Nettaru was carried out by people who are locals of the Mangaluru region. Police are investigating their affiliations and all efforts are on to arrest the accused,” the Jnanendra said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 07:59:06 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

3

Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist

4

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: Websites to check results online

5

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: Longboarding, the sport played by late skateboarder Anas Hajas...
Explained: Longboarding, the sport played by late skateboarder Anas Hajas...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Ya...
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Ya...
KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to 'change his ways'
KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to 'change his ways'
India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
CWG Day 9 LIVE

India defeat England to reach women's cricket final

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Rain delays toss
LIVE UPDATES

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Rain delays toss

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

Premium
The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained

The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement