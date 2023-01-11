NIA raids Shivamogga Congress office building, arrests two on terror charges

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two people in connection with an alleged terror plot on Wednesday and questioned former Karnataka minister Kimmane Rathnakar about a Congress office building at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district that was taken on rent.

The arrested people were identified as Mazin Abdul Rahman, a resident of Mangaluru city, and Nadeem Ahmed K A, of Honnali in Davangere district. The NIA also raided the Congress office building. In a video message, Rathnakar said he was questioned about the building, which he said was rented from one Hashim for Rs 10 lakh in 2015.

He also said the rent agreement of the building would expire in June. An NIA source said that the agency also raided the house of Mohammed Shariq, who was recently arrested after a cooker bomb he was allegedly carrying in an autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru. He hails from Thirthahalli.

Rathnakar also clarified that his relationship with Hashim was one of a tenant. Hashim, the landlord, is not a Congress member, he added. Sources said Hashmi was related to Syed Yaseen, who was among the six arrested for an alleged terror plot.

The NIA registered a case in November last year, where they alleged that Shariq, Yaseen and Maaz had stored raw materials required to make explosives and had experimentally exploded bombs on the banks of the Tunga river, where Yaseen lived. The NIA then said it had seized several electronic gadgets, LED bulbs, batteries, explosive particles and wires during raids.

They were arrested after a mob went on a rampage on August 15, 2022, in protest against some Hindutva activists who placed a portrait of V D Savarkar at a public space in Shivamogga. A man was stabbed in the aftermath of the violence.

Police then said that the accused men had been inspired by an ISIS module and the case was later handed over to the NIA. It was also alleged that they had wanted to carry out large-scale destruction in the state and other parts of the country.