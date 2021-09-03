NIA files charge sheet against suspected ISIS terrorist in Al-Hind Bengaluru module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in a special court in Bengaluru against a suspected ISIS terrorist Shihabudeen for his alleged involvement in collecting and handing over arms and ammunitions in Mumbai part of the larger conspiracy.

Shihabudeen has been charged under Section 120B of Indian Penal Code, 1860, Section 25 (1)(a) of Arms Act 1959 and Sections 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, according to NIA.

The case was registered in January last year in Bengaluru against Mehboob Pasha, a resident of Bengaluru’s Gurappanapalya, and 16 others.

“Pasha, in association with Khaja Moideen who is accused in several cases registered in Tamil Nadu related to terrorism and murder of Hindu leaders, formed a terrorist gang by recruiting young Muslims in south India,” the NIA said in a statement.

“They formed the Al-Hind module and selected Bengaluru as their base and conducted several criminal conspiracy meetings in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu since April, 2019,” the investigation agency stated.

NIA said, “They had propagated the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organization, ISIS and conspired to collect arms and explosives for murdering police officers and Hindu leaders. The investigation has revealed that charge-sheeted accused Shihabudeen was part of the larger conspiracy and as per the directions of Khaja Moideen had collected and handed over arms and ammunitions in Mumbai to other accused persons. These arms were further used in the murder of Special Sub-Inspector Wilson Wilson of Tamil Nadu Police”.

The premier investigation agency added that further investigation into the case was underway.