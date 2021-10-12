scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
NIA court convicts three in Mysuru court blast case

The August 1, 2016, blast at the Mysuru court was one of five carried out by the members of the 'Base Movement', which, according to NIA, owes its allegiance to Al Qaeda.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
October 12, 2021 8:44:45 am
The trial concluded on 29 September this year. The convicts had pleaded guilty in August.

A special court in Bengaluru Monday convicted three Tamil Nadu residents for their involvement in the August 2016 blast at the Mysuru district court.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced Nainar Abbas Ali to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and three years of simple imprisonment (total of 10 years), M Samsun Karim Raja has been sentenced to five years of imprisonment and Dawood Sulaiman will have to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment and three years of simple imprisonment (total 10 years).

The August 1, 2016, blast at the Mysuru court was one of five carried out by the members of the ‘Base Movement’, which, according to NIA, owes its allegiance to Al Qaeda.

The other blasts took place at Chittor court (Andhra Pradesh) on March 7, 2016, Kollam court (Kerala) on May 15, 2016, Nellore court (Andhra Pradesh) on September 12, 2016 and Mallapuram court (Kerala) on November 1, 2016.

The case related to the Mysuru blast was registered in the city’s Lakshmipuram police station and later handed over to NIA. The blast took place inside the court’s toilet.

NIA said Ali and Sulaiman had formed the Base Movement in Tamil Nadu in January 2015. They targeted courts, in particular, “holding them responsible for atrocities and injustice meted out to a particular religious group”, NIA stated. They issued threats to prison authorities and police officials of different states as well as to the French Embassy in India, said the probe agency.

NIA filed a charge sheet against Ali, Raja and Sulaiman on May 24, 2017. The trial concluded on 29 September this year. The convicts had pleaded guilty in August.

