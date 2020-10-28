NIA conducts search op at Bengaluru researcher house, across 10 locations in J&K

The case is related to NGOs and trusts diverting funds meant for charitable activities to "secessionist and separatist activities" in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of an independent researcher in Bengaluru. According to a statement by NIA, the residence of Swati Seshadri was searched and several incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized.

Simultaneously, the raids were also conducted by the NIA in ten locations of Jammu and Kashmir. “NIA conducted searches at ten locations in Srinagar and Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir and one location in Bengaluru in connection with a case pertaining to certain so-called NGOs and Trusts raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” NIA said in a statement.

According to NIA, the raids were conducted in connection with a case registered by the agency on 8 October this year. “On receipt of credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions etc. and are then utilizing these funds for secessionist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” NIA added.

The case was registered under sections 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 124 A (sedition) IPC (Indian Penal Code) and sections 17, 18, 22A, 22C, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Those whose premises have been searched include the residence and office of Khurram Parvez (co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates viz. Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bengaluru-based associate viz. Swati Sheshadri; Parveena Ahanger, Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons ( APDPK) and offices of NGO Athrout and GK Trust,” the agency said.

Earlier on October 9, the NIA had arrested two men from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for allegedly recruiting for Islamic State (IS) and for funding the travel of the recruits to Syria.

