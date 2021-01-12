NIA charge sheet against Bengaluru doc says he was designing medical app for ISIS operatives

The NIA arrested 28-year-old Abdur Rahman, alias Dr Brave, in August last year, as part of investigation into a case registered in March 2020 against the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) module.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against a Bengaluru Ophthalmologist with alleged links to ISIS, stating that he was working on a medical application for treatment of operatives belonging to the terror outfit.

The NIA arrested 28-year-old Abdur Rahman, alias Dr Brave, in August last year, as part of investigation into a case registered in March 2020 against the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) module.

According to the central probe agency, Rahman travelled to Syria in December 2013 to participate in various terror activities of ISIS.

The NIA charge sheet says, “After his (Rahman’s) return to India, he continued to remain associated with the ideology of ISIS. Utilising his knowledge of Ophthalmic Lasers and Medical Science, he made efforts to develop applications for medical and military requirements of ISIS. To this end, he was in regular communication with ISIS terrorists located abroad as well as in India, including Jahanzaib Sami, on Threema, a secure messaging platform. Consequently, he had achieved significant progress towards developing a medical application for treatment of ISIS terrorists and a Laser Guided Anti-Tank Missile application for controlling the trajectory of missiles for enhancing their effectiveness for furthering the cause of ISIS.”

“As a student of MBBS at Bangalore Medical College, Abdur Rahman got radicalised, listening to online lectures of hardline Islamic preachers, including ‘Anwar Awlaki’,” the NIA said.

Rahman, who hails from south Bengaluru, was working as an ophthalmologist at MS Ramaiah Medical College when he was arrested last year.